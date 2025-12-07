NASS Vows To Support Ongoing Construction Of Lagos/Calabar Coastal

Sen. Barinada Mpigi, Senate Committee Chairman on Works Gabe this assurance during the inspection of the Calabar section of the road on Sunday.

The lawmaker, who commended the quality of work on the road, said when completed, the coastal highway would change the economic dynamics of the country.

According to him, not only will travel time be shortened, but development will shift to the sections the project cuts across, as well as boost the tourism potential of the country.

READ ALSO:

He described the contractor, HITECH, as a “worthy partner” for deploying the best of equipment and ensuring quality of work on the road.

“HITECH, I commend you very highly. You are a developmental partner to the building of our nation, and anybody who says otherwise should come and do what you are doing.

“I am not surprised with what you are doing now because you surprised the world with the reclamation of bar beach that threatened Lagos for years.

“The high caliber equipment you have in Lagos surprised all of us from the NASS, and I think Nigeria should continue to patronise you,” he said.

Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Alex Egbuna, representing Abi/Sakura Federal Constituency, said he never believed in the reality of the project until now.

Egbuna commended the vision of President Bola Tinubu on the project, and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi for his diligence and consistent supervision of the road.

“When we heard about the conception of this project, we didn’t believe it because of our past experiences. But with what I am seeing here today, I am surprised.

“What we need to do at this point in time is to give the President 100 per cent support and also ensure his re-election in 2027,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, Mr Yinka Onafuye, Federal Controller of Works in the state, has disclosed that N1 billion had been disbursed as compensation to property owners affected by the project in Akamkpa and Odukpani communities.

“Payment of compensation is ongoing and the Akamkpa and Odukpani communities affected were valued and some people whose farmland or buildings have been taken over for the road have started receiving payment through the banks.

“The ministry is partnering with the banks to open accounts for individuals that do not have any bank account. The ministry has so far disbursed N1 billion for between 700 to 1000 affected people,” he revealed.