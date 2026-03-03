NASS Unveils State-Of-The-Art Newsroom To Boost Transparency In Governance

The National Assembly on Tuesday took a significant step toward enhancing communication and transparency in governance with the commissioning of an ultra-modern newsroom.

The digital newsroom, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, is designed to facilitate real-time news monitoring, breaking news coverage, and dissemination by trained reporters.

In his speech at the commissioning ceremony, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, emphasized that the new newsroom reflects the institution’s commitment to growth, efficiency, and excellence.

“This newsroom is a strategic investment designed to strengthen information management, improve documentation of legislative activities, and enhance public engagement,” he said.

Ogunlana added that the digitalized newsroom is more than an infrastructure project; it is part of the National Assembly’s broader commitment to building capacity and promoting excellence. He noted that the modern facilities being established are gradually transforming the complex into a centre of pride and national significance, reflecting the dignity and importance of democratic governance globally.

“Facilities such as the chapel, mosque, library, hospital, printing press, and now this state-of-the-art newsroom are gradually transforming this complex into more than a legislative hub. We are shaping it into a symbol of institutional strength and a destination of interest, a place that reflects the dignity and importance of democratic governance,” he said.

Ogunlana also tasked management staff with maintaining these facilities, noting, “If we preserve our assets, we preserve our progress.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Secretary of the Research and Information Directorate, Dr. Barde Umoru, explained that the ultra-modern newsroom was conceived as a strategic communication hub to enhance transparency, accountability, and public engagement in the democratic process.

“A modern parliament must not only work; it must be seen to work. It must communicate clearly, accurately, and responsibly,” he said.

Dr. Umoru added that the newsroom would serve critical roles in advancing the communication mandate of the legislature, including real-time monitoring of debates, motions, resolutions, and oversight engagements in both chambers. The facility will also combat misinformation and strengthen public trust.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the newsroom enables real-time monitoring and dissemination of news and is staffed by trained reporters who will ensure accurate and timely information reaches the public.