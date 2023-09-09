NASS Tribunal Upholds Lawan’s Victory As Borno Central Senator

…dismiss Kumalia’s petition

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Maiduguri has upheld the election of Borno Central, Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Baruster KakaShehu Lawan and dismissed the petition, filed against him by the People’s Democrat Party (PDP) candidate, Barrister Mohammed Kumalia.

Lawan who scored 135,043 votes against Kumalia who scored 63,338 votes was declared the winner of the election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It could be recalled that the opposition PDP and its candidate, Kumalia dragged Lawan and INEC to the tribunal, seeking nullification of the election, alleging that the result declared by the INEC in favour of the Senator was marred with irregularities.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, the three-man panel, under the Chairmanship of Justice M.E Anenih, Justice A.I. Ityonyman and Justice A.O. Adeniji held that the petition brought before the tribunal lacked merit.

The tribunal dismissed the petition and said “The petitioner failed to present cogent, reliable and compelling evidence that could be sufficient to affect the poll’s result as declared by INEC”.

Immediately after the judgement, there was jubilation in the Maiduguri metropolis and its environs by APC supporters following the outright dismissal of a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP senatorial candidate, Barrister Mohammed Kumalia, challenging the victory of Borno Central Senator, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

Speaking on the outcome of the judgement, one of the counsel to Senator Lawan, Barrister Abdulwasiu Alfa said, “The petitioner failed to substantiate his claims against our client, therefore, the Tribunal did not only dismissed the petition, but also affirmed Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan as the duly elected Senator representing Borno Central senatorial district”.

Reacting to his victory at the tribunal, Senator Kakashehu Lawan said, “I want to use this opportunity to commend the Justices of the Tribunal for a job Well done.

Their scholarly opinion has further reaffirmed the mandate of the people. While I appreciate them for a thorough job, the outcome further demonstrated the independence and impartiality of the judicial system.”

“I want to also reassure the people of Borno Central senatorial district of my total commitment towards a quality representation with a view to bring dividends of democracy to the people irrespective of political consideration, “Lawan added.