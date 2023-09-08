NASS Tribunal: Idahosa Floors Igbinedion, Asemota

The Edo State National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Benin, on Friday, dismissed the two petitions filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of Hon. Dennis Idahosa as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Ovia Federal Constituency election for lack of merits and incompetent

The Petitioners, Epele Asemota of the Labour Party (LP) in suit no EPT/HR/ED/07/2023 and Barr Omosede Igbinedion of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) through suit noEPT/ED/HR/09/2023 had separately approached the court to challenge the victory of Dennis Idahosa.

Asemota and Omosede accused the electoral umpire of not complying with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended in the conduct of the election.

They also contended that the election victory of the APC candidate was marred with irregularities to wit over voting, and multiple thump printings were alleged

Osayuki Asemota and Omosede Igbinedion further alleged the non-usage of the BVAS machine during the election

In its judgment, the tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Mohammed, dismissed the two petitions on the grounds that they lacked merit, and incompetence, as the petitioners could not present any evidence to support their cases.

The three-man panel held that the onus lies on the petitioners to prove the issue of overvoting, corrupt practices and non-compliance to the Electoral Act as contained in their petitions.

Reacting to the judgement, Counsel to the Omosede Barr. Santos Owootori, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement, maintaining that, they will approaching the court of appeal for redress.

On his part, Counsel to Idahosa, Barr. Famous Osawaru lauded the judgement and described it as a judgment based on facts and not sentiment.