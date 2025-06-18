NASS Transmits Tax Reform Bills To Tinubu

Share

The National Assembly has formally transmitted the tax reform bills to President Bola Tinubu, marking a critical step in the administration’s ambitious fiscal overhaul under the Renewed Hope agenda.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed the development during a press briefing at the National Assembly complex yesterday, disclosing that the harmonisation process between the Senate and the House of Representatives had been completed. “Yes, the bill has now been transmitted. It is out of our hands and on its way to the executive,” Adaramodu stated.

The legislative package includes the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, and the Nigeria Tax Bill.

All four are designed to modernise tax collection, expand the tax base, and improve inter-governmental coordination—core pillars of Tinubu’s economic reform strategy.

The bills, first submitted in November 2024, were passed by both chambers after months of debate, revisions, and intense behind-thescenes negotiations. Adaramodu explained that the lengthy legislative process was deliberate and necessary.

