NASS To Probe CAC Registrar-General Over Jonah Capital’s Corporate Records

The House of Representatives has formally received a petition to investigate the unlawful tampering with the corporate records of Jonah Capital Nigeria Ltd and Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd by the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN).

The petition written on behalf of the two companies, in which the CAC registrar allegedly altered some corporate records to favour a contending party, was presented to the House of Representatives by Hon Muktar Tolani Shagaya from the Ilorin West Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

At the plenary presided over by Hon Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Shagaya said, “Mr Speaker, I rise this morning to lay a petition before this Honourable House, signed by Kojo Mensah Ansah.

“The petition is on the unlawful expropriation of shares, extrajudicial removal of directors, and retrospective invalidation of corporate filings of Jonah Capital Nigeria Ltd. and Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd. by the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Mr Hussaini Magaji, SAN.

I seek the leave of the House to lay this petition.” It had earlier been reported that the long-running ownership dispute surrounding Abuja’s multibillion-naira River Park Estate escalated into a full-blown corporate and regulatory crisis.

This followed allegations that the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Ishaq Magaji Hussaini (SAN), illegally expropriated shares of Jonah capital Nigeria Ltd and Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd and reassigned them to rival claimants in the land ownership dispute.

The CEO of Jonah Capital Nigeria Ltd. Nr.Kojo Ansah Mensah, and one of the Ghanaian investors in the estate, he noted that on December 8, 2025, the Registrar-General “unlawfully altered” the ownership structure of both companies.

The registrar did this despite a court action and a standing directive from the Attorney-General’s office instructing the CAC to halt any such changes pending investigation.

According to Mensah, the Attorney-General, through the SolicitorGeneral, had on Septe mber 24, 2025 directed the CAC to place a caveat on the company’s records until the office of the AGF’s review of the forgery allegation made against investors Sir Samuel Jonah KBE, Kojo Mensah, Victor Quainoo and their Nigerian lawyer Abu Arome Esq.

Mensah said that despite being served with court Originating summons, several weeks before December 8, the Registrar-General went ahead to effect the controversial changes.

He also alleged that at a meeting held on December 1, in the presence of representatives of the adverse parties and the Attorney-General’s office, the Ghanaian investors’ lawyers informed Mr. Magaji that the matter was sub judice.

The Registrar-General later claimed in a letter to the AGF that the investors “failed to appear,” an assertion Mensah described as “bizarre and false.”