NASS To Make Man O’War Pool Agency For Security Personnel Recruitment

The National Assembly has taken steps to create a legal framework, to position the Man O’War as a pool agency for recruiting personnel into the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the country.

The bill, which was first introduced in the House of Representatives, will be forwarded to the Senate for concurrence when passed.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Director-General, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Adesoji Eniade, said the bill had already scaled first reading.

Eniade addressed newsmen on the sidelines of the Second Man O’ War National Commanders’ Conference to mark the United Nations International Volunteer Day Celebration, with the theme, “Positioned for Impact Championing Volunteering for Resilient Safer Schools”.

He said, “Presently, we have a bill in the National Assembly. It has enjoyed the first reading, and it is awaiting the second reading.

“It was sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Youth Development. The bill will further give Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre and Man O’ War more muscle, more strength and legal bite; that legal strength to do more, you know, for the betterment of the youth population.

“That is why we say it should be a pool for recruitment of officers into the security agencies. They are already prepared.

“That is the reason why the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre is strategically positioned in the Ministry of Youth Development.”

The National Commandant of the Man O’War, Mr Gbenga Adedamola, spoke on the aim of the body, describing it as a beacon of hope and transformation for young people.

According to Adedamola, since the Man O’War was founded in 1951, it has united communities, educators and stakeholders in a shared mission to protect children and empower the next generation.

The commandant added, “Through initiatives like the Safe School Programme, the Man O’War l Nigeria has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that schools are an environment of peace, security and learning.

“Recent events have underpinned the vulnerabilities within our school system, ranging from insecurity to natural disasters.

Addressing these requires innovation, creativity, collaboration and unwavering commitment of every Nigerian.

“I therefore call on all stakeholders, educators, parents, community leaders, corporate organisations, government institutions, and social agencies to work collaboratively with Man O’War Nigeria.

“Together, we can build a system and structure that will not only address immediate risks but also foster long-term resilience.”

