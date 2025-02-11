NASS To Halt Bill Seeking To Discriminate Against N’Assembly Staff On CNA Post

Share

The Concerned Yoruba Youth of Nigeria (CYYN) has condemned the proposed bill by the Speaker of the House of Representatives that mandates only individuals who have served with the chambers to be appointed as the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the National President of the group, Oluwasegun Thompson, and its National Secretary, Ayofemi Badmus, said the proposed bill is discrimination against well-meaning Nigerians who qualified to serve as the Clerk.

It said: “We are aware that the Clerk of the National Assembly plays a very important role in the functioning of the National Assembly, overseeing administrative duties, providing procedural advice, and ensuring the implementation of legislative decisions.

“It is a role that requires a deep understanding of parliamentary procedures, administrative acumen, and strong leadership skills. However, from our view, these qualities are not exclusive to individuals who have served within the chambers.

“While the objective of the bill may seem commendable on the surface, a deeper examination of the bill reveals several concerns that cannot be overlooked.

“First and foremost, after careful examination, we discovered that the bill appears to be discriminatory and clearly violates the terms of service that many National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) staff were employed under.

“The Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives should be reminded that hundreds of committed employees of the National Assembly Service Commission have tirelessly devoted their lives to ensuring the legislature runs smoothly.

“Many of these people have devoted decades to honing their skills, becoming experts in the legislative process, and making significant contributions to the National Assembly’s expansion.

“However, It is believed that the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) was established to oversee the administrative functions of the National Assembly, which further includes the appointment, promotion, and discipline of its staff.

“The commission’s mandate has always been to ensure an efficient, professional, and non-partisan workforce that supports the legislative arm of government.

“By restricting the appointment of the CNA solely to individuals who have served within the chambers, the proposed bill obviously undermines the very essence of the NASC’s role and the career progression of its staff.

“Indeed, the Concerned Yoruba Youth of Nigeria believes that the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) should be based on competence, experience, and merit.

“The current system no doubt opens the floor for a large pool of qualified candidates, including those who have served in various capacities within the National Assembly’s administrative framework.

“But by narrowing the eligibility criteria with the new proposed Bill, we risk excluding individuals who possess the requisite institutional knowledge and skills, solely because they have not served directly within the chambers.

“Moreover, the bill raises legal and ethical questions. It is essential to consider whether such a restriction aligns with the principles of fairness and equal opportunity enshrined in our nation’s constitution.

“Discriminatory practices, whether intentional or not, have no place In a democratic society that values inclusivity and equal rights.

“Furthermore, we also believe that the proposed bill could have a detrimental effect on the morale of NASC staff. These individuals have dedicated their careers to supporting the legislative process, often without public recognition.

“To now suggest that their contributions are insufficient for consideration for the role of CAN is both disheartening and unjust. Historically, the position of CNA has been occupied by individuals from diverse professional backgrounds within the National Assembly’s workforce.

“This diversity has enriched the leadership of the Assembly, bringing various perspectives and expertise to the role. The proposed bill threatens to erode this tradition by imposing unnecessary limitations on eligibility status.

“However, when we look at other democratic nations, it is evident that flexibility in such appointments allows for the selection of the most qualified individuals, regardless of their specific roles within the legislative framework.

“This approach ensures that meritocracy prevails and that the best candidates are chosen to uphold the integrity of the legislative process. Inclusivity is a cornerstone of any progressive society, and by embracing a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, we strengthen our institutions and promote a culture of excellence.

“The proposed bill, however, moves us in the opposite direction by creating an exclusive criterion that limits opportunities for deserving individuals. Perhaps, It’s also critical to take into account the legislation’s unforeseen repercussions.

“For competent people who want to hold leadership roles in the National Assembly’s administrative structure, the restriction on eligibility for the CAN position may unintentionally result in a talent pipeline bottleneck.

“This limitation further produces a homogenous leadership that is devoid of the variety of perspectives and backgrounds required for creativity and flexibility.

“Therefore, thorough talks with legal experts, all stakeholders, including NASC staff, and civil society organizations are essential before implementing such large reforms. We believe that by taking an inclusive approach, all viewpoints would be taken into account and any law passed would be in the best interests of the country.

“Evidently, natural justice dictates that individuals should have the opportunity to advance in their careers based on merit and performance. But as we observed, the proposed bill contravenes this principle by imposing arbitrary restrictions that are unrelated to an individual’s capabilities or contributions.

“To introduce a restriction that favours only those with chamber experience is a blatant act of exclusion, which, if allowed to stand, will breed discontent, discourage merit-based progression, and ultimately weaken the institution.

“Such a restriction may also lead to perceptions of bias or favouritism, undermining public confidence in the impartiality and fairness of the National Assembly’s administrative appointments.

“Nevertheless, upholding the integrity of our institutions requires that we promote policies that are fair, inclusive, and merit-based. The proposed bill, however, undermines these principles by introducing discriminatory criteria that do not serve the best interests of the National Assembly or the nation.

“Indeed, we believe that if this Bill is passed into law, it will not only create unnecessary division within the National Assembly workforce but will also set a dangerous precedent that could be replicated across other public service institutions. This is unacceptable and must be resisted by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Perhaps, we are convinced that the drafter of this Bill did not put the wider implications of their proposal into proper consideration. Legal issues, industrial discontent, and a general decline in trust in the National Assembly system could result from such a move if passed into law.

“We must prevent the emergence of such a preventable calamity. In addition to being discriminatory, this bill directly violates the fundamental values of competence, professional advancement, and institutional justice.

“Nonetheless, we are confident that the House of Representatives, as a critical arm of government, will listen to reasons, and reconsider this ill-advised Bill. The legislature must remain a place where merit and competence take precedence over restrictive and discriminatory policies.

“Therefore, we call on the speaker of the House of Representatives to step down this Bill with immediate effect. We further all well-meaning lawmakers to resist every evil attempt to manipulate the career structure of the National Assembly Service Commission for sectional or personal gains.”

