NASS To Enforce Supreme Court Ruling On LG Autonomy –Karim

Sen. Sunday Karimi has assured that the National Assembly would enact laws enforcing the Supreme Court ruling on local government financial autonomy, backing President Bola Tinubu’s position. Karimi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, spoke to constituents during the yuletide break in Kogi West Senatorial District.

He recalled the Supreme Court’s July 25, 2024 judgment directing seamless federal allocation of funds to Nigeria’s 774 local government councils. The senator criticised governors flouting the ruling, describing such actions as “unconstitutional” and contrary to efforts at “strengthening grassroots democracy”.

He warned that defaulting governors could face prosecution and punishment as the National Assembly prioritises enforcement of the judgment. According to him, parliament will pass relevant laws to compel strict compliance with fiscal autonomy for the third tier of government.

Karimi quoted the judgment as declaring governors’ control of local government funds unconstitutional and voiding caretaker committees as illegal. He said the ruling was intended to “strengthen grassroots democracy and governance by ensuring allocations go directly to elected officials without state interference”.

The senator observed that the ruling also aimed to improve service delivery at the critical local government level. In spite of the clarity of the judgment, Karimi noted that some states continue to disregard and disrespect the Supreme Court. He recalled that President Tinubu warned APC leaders that he may issue an executive order if governors persist in defying the ruling.