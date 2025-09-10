NASS To Confer Award On Adefiranye For Outstanding Performance

The 10th National Assembly has nominated Hon. Festus Adefiranye, representing Ileoluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to a release by his media aide, Adebayo Lawrence, the lawmaker was nominated for the prestigious Award of Excellence 2025 for Outstanding Lawmaker in Constituency Project Delivery.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2025, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. This recognition is a testament to Hon. Adefiranye’s dedication, performance, and unwavering commitment to delivering quality representation.

In just two years, the lawmaker has championed people-focused initiatives and projects that have transformed lives across Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo and Odigbo Federal Constituency.

From infrastructure to education, health care, youth empowerment, and social development, his efforts reflect a deep passion for service and measurable impact on the community.

According to the Award Committee, the honour was in recognition of his hard work, consistency, and visible achievements in driving grassroots development.

“This milestone not only celebrates Asefiranye’s accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration to his constituents, reinforcing the belief that true governance is anchored on service, accountability, and dedication to the people,” Ade Ayo wrote.