NASS Ticket: Group Alleges Political Imposition In Ekiti Central Federal Constituency

A group under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) Compatriots has alleged an attempt by some stakeholders in using traditional institution to impose an ‘underperforming’ House of Representatives member in Ekiti State for a third term.

The group declared that the development is deeply troubling and unacceptable, added that the step was against the principles of fairness, equity, and democracy.

In a press release issued on Thursday by the leader of the APC compatriots, Tolulope Aladetuyi, the group stated that the situation was embarrassing.

The statement reads, “Traditional institutions are meant to unite the people and preserve our culture, not to be used for politics. Bringing the palace into partisan matters reduces its respect and dignity.

“It must be clearly stated that the House of Representatives seat belongs to both Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Governments, including many towns and communities.

“The interest of all these areas must be considered, not just a few individuals.

“Public office is not a personal property. You do not need a third term to make an impact. Leadership is about results, not how long you stay in office.

“Trying to bring back a failed representative shows a lack of respect for the people.

“Reports of pressure and inducement to force Kabiyesi to support this plan are unacceptable. Such actions, if true, are wrong and must be rejected by all well-meaning people.

“Traditional institutions must remain neutral. They should not be involved in party politics.

“Using them for political gain is a betrayal of their role in society.”

The APC compatriots calls for Party loyalty that is based on values devoid of personal interest.

“Those who are quick to leave the party when things don’t go their way should not decide its future.

“Our members are ready to take part in direct primaries as stated in the Electoral Act.

“That is the right and lawful way, not imposition or backdoor arrangements.

“The party belongs to the people, not a few individuals. Therefore, the Ewi-in-Council must act with caution and avoid anything that could disturb the peace and stability of Ekiti State”, the group said.