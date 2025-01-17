NASS Targets N100trn Budget For 2026

Share

The Senate Committee on Appropriations believes the 2025 budget of N49.7 trillion could increase to N100 trillion in 2026.

Chairman Solomon Adeola, popularly called Yayi, said this during a stakeholders’ public hearing/interactive session on the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

He also accused the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of withholding revenues.

He alleged that there were still some elements of subsidy that were being treated as an operational expense in their document that they still needed to wipe out for more revenue to be free and some all other sundry items.

Yayi described the padding allegations that surrounded the 2024 budget as a “needless controversy”.

He said: “The unfounded allegations of missing N3.0 trillion, misrepresented the facts on the funds appropriated for agencies whose funds are on the first-line charge.”

The chairman added: “It is important to remind us all, that the Constitution vested in the National Assembly, appropriation rights and powers over public revenues and expenditures.”

He said in the past the country borrowed money to stabilize the naira so that the exchange rate could be somehow good and that it was free from threats.

