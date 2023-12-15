NASS Suspends N’Delta Ministry ’s Budget Defence Over Funding Concerns

The Joint Commit- tee of the Senate and House of Representatives, yesterday, stepped down the budget defence for the Ministry of Niger Delta Development over insufficient funding of the ministry in previous fiscal years. This was even as the Joint Committee of the apex legislative Assembly summoned the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, and his counterpart in the Budget and Economic Planning ministry, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to appear before it in furtherance of the budget defence for the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The summon was made by the lawmakers following the appearance of the Minister for Niger Delta Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, to the Joint Committee, when a member of the Committee, Senator Seriake Dickson, raised a motion to adjourn the sitting indefinitely until both Ministers of Finance and Budget and Economic Planning ap- pear with the Minister of Niger Delta Development to share more light around the poor budgetary envelope for the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, and fund releases for projects among others.

Earlier, the minister had shared with the Joint Committee the 2023 budget performance and answered questions around project execution, project abandonment, fund releases and with a commutative debt portfolio of the ministry totalling over N50 billion. On whether President Bola Tinubu was aware of the situation in the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, the minister said: “I cannot say he’s aware- it would be pretty difficult for the President to know all the details of happenings in all the ministries.”

Responding to the submissions made by Momoh, Senator Seriake Dickson said: “You’re a very experienced person and we know that with you, the ministry is in good hands. We are ready to encourage and support you.” He moved the motion for the suspension of the budget defence and it was seconded by Hon. Mudashiru Lukeman.