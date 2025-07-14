NASS Suspends Activities Till July 22 To Honour Buhari

Legislative activities in the National Assembly have been suspended until Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in honour of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kamoru Ogunlana, Clerk to the National Assembly, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

“The National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mourns the passing of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,GCFR, former President and Commander- in-Chief of the armed forces, who died yesterday, 13th July 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities is suspended immediately until Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.

“On behalf of members and staff of the National Assembly, the leadership of both chambers extend heartfelt condolences to: The government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

the government and people of Katsina State; his wife, children and entire Buhari family.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and his integrity. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal

rest in Aljannatul Firdaus”, the statement read.