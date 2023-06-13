NASS: Showdown as 10th Senate, Reps take off National Assembly members elect leaders in high-wire political thriller

The build-up to today’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, which will herald the election of the leadership of both houses of the federal legislature – Senate and House of Representatives – has not been a tea party. From subtle moves to alignment and re-alignment of the 469 federal lawmakers-elect – 109 members of the Senator and 360 members of the House of Representatives – for the exalted positions, the intrigues have been fierce in the past few days. For the office of Senate President, the contest seems a three-horse race between Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Godswill Akpabio and Abdulaziz Yari.

Both are of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). On the contrary, the race for the speakership of the House of Assembly seems more interesting given the vast number of candidates in the contest although a few are contenders, while majority are pretenders, who are in the race to make up the number. The speakership hopefuls are deputy speaker, Idris Wase; Taju- deen Abbas, Yusuf Gagdi, Miriam Onuoha, Sani Jaji and Muktar Be- tara. In a twist, Betara and Gagdi, on Sunday, stepped down to back Abbas after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. Besides the battle for the prime positions in the Senate and House of Representatives, there are also intriguing contests for the positions of Deputy Senate President as well as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Senate has 109 seats – three seats for each of the 36 states of the federation and one for the Federal Capital territory, while the House of Representatives has 360 seats and the party with a simple majority is expected to produce the presiding officers – President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President, and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

As it stands, the APC has 59 seats out of the 109 seats of Senate, while six other political parties share the remaining 50 seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 36; Labour Party (LP) has eight, while Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two each. Young Progressives Party (YPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have one each. In the House of Representatives, the APC has 175 seats, PDP (118), LP (35), NNPP (19), APGA (five), SDP (two), African Democratic Congress (ADC –two) and YPP (one). Whereas it is clear that the APC is set to retain the leadership posi- tions of the National Assembly, a zoning arrangement for the prin- cipal offices of both houses of the federal legislature has not only ex- posed the ruling party’s fault lines but pointing towards a repeat of the 2015 scenario that pitted the various tendencies of the party. For the 10th National Assembly, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu- led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, on May 8, announced a zoning formula that saw the ceding of the Senate presidency to the South-South geopolitical zone, Senate deputy presidency to the North-West, House of Representatives speakership to the North-West and House deputy speakership to the South-East.

The leadership of the ruling party did not stop at ceding of the positions to the various zones; it went further to narrow them down to some Lawmakers-elect. For the Senate presidency, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, was announced as the preferred choice, while Senator Barau Jibril (Kano North), was endorsed for the position of Senate Deputy President. The APC leadership also endorsed the member representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for the speakership of the House of Representatives, while the member representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Ben Kalu, was favoured for the position of deputy speaker.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, who announced the ratification while briefing journalists after a special meeting at the NWC at national secretariat of the party in Abuja, said the zoning formula was arrived at following a meeting between the leadership of the party and the Pres- ident Bola Tinubu. NASS leadership rules According to parliamentary tra- dition as the Nigeria Senate and House of Representatives chose to entrench in its Standing Rules, it is not every Senator-elect or House member-elect, who is qualified to occupy leadership positions in both Houses, especially when it comes to presiding offices – President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Speaker of House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives. In the Senate for instance, nomination of presiding officers and appointments of principal officers is in accordance with the ranking of senators in line with Order 3, Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended).

Ranking is deter- mined by the following order; senators returning based on number of times re-elected, senators who had been members of the House of Representatives and senators elected as senators for the first time. Going by these considerations, Senators-elect who have served in the House of Representatives and have been elected to the Red Chamber, and those who are re-elected to the Senate are all recognised as ranking members of the apex legislative Assembly, and are therefore, qualified to contest for presiding offices. Politics of the sharing formula Although most political stake- holders advocated that every section of the country should be accommodated in the sharing of principal offices of the 10th National Assembly, it is believed that political undercurrents within the APC influenced the party’s leadership decision.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s National Assembly members elect leaders in high-wire political thriller camp is determined to have “loyal party men” as principal officers in the President’s bid to maintain absolute control of the National Assembly and avoid anything that may impede the implementation of his manifesto. New Telegraph also learnt that the APC leadership and Tinubu, were boxed to a tight corner by the North-West caucus of the party, which informed why the zone got the Deputy Senate presidency and House speakership according to the zoning arrangement. The zone comprises seven states – Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara, and according to the voters’ register, three states of the zone – Kano, Kaduna and Katsina – rank among the top 10 in the list of states with the highest number of voters. Kano, which is number two on the voters’ register after Lagos, has 5,921,370 registered voters, while Kaduna and Katsina have 4,335,208 and 3,516,719 registered voters, respectively. Altogether, the North-West has a total number of 22,255,562. The closest to it is the South-West with 17,958,966 voters. In the 2023 presidential election, the North-West accounted for 2.7 million votes out of the over eight million votes Tinubu garnered.

Apparently, it is against this backdrop that APC chieftains from the zone blackmailed the party’s leadership and Tinubu to cede the two positions to their area. There are others from the zone, who believe that the Senate deputy presidency and speakership of the House are not enough compensation for their role in making Tinubu’s presidency a reality hence their insistence on having the Sen- ate presidency as well. It was gathered that the APC chieftains from the North-West reminded Tinubu of the risk involved in not ensuring adequate compensation for their zone if he intends seeking for a second term. Angst over zoning arrangement While it has been alignment and re-alignment of political forces within the ruling party since the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, with the various blocs in the APC positioning their favourites for the principal offices of the 10th Assembly, there is no doubt that ruling party is at crossroads over the zoning arrangement.

From the various zonal caucuses of the party to stakeholders, lawmakers-elect, support groups, aspirants for the principal offices, socio political groups and even civil society organisations, it has been cries of exclusion. The APC leadership was not only accused of a skewed zoning formula that favoured some sec- tions of the country, but a plot to impose a leadership on the 10th National Assembly. Going by the NWC’s decision on the presiding offices of the 10th National Assembly, five out of the country’s six geopolitical zones have so far been accommodated in the distribution of key national of- fices by the APC as President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are from the South-West and North-East, respectively.

It equally means that the North- West will occupy two principal positions (Senate Deputy presidency and House of Representatives speakership), while North Central was left out. This explained why Senators- elect across the North-Central from different political parties, in their reaction to the APC’s decision, re- jected the zoning arrangement on the ground that it excluded their zone. Their position was contained in an open letter to the national chairman of the ruling party, Ad- amu, who interestingly hails from the zone. The letter was titled: “Reso- lution of the North Central Caucus of the 10th Senate on NASS Leadership Zoning” and signed by 18 senators-elect. They are Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East), Senator Ashiru Oy- elola Yisa (Kwara South), Sena- tor Sadiq Umar Suleiman (Kwara North), Senator-elect Mustapha Saliu (Kwara Central), Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), Senator Abba Moro (Benue South), Sena- tor Godiya Akwashiki (Nassarawa North), Senator-elect Ahmed Aliyu Wadada (Nassarawa West) and Sen- ator-elect Ireti Kingibe (FCT). Others are Senator-elect Sunday Karimi Steve (Kogi West), Senator- elect Ohere Abubakar (Kogi Cen- tral), Senator-elect Peter Ndalikali Jiya (Niger South), Senator-elect Napoleon Bali (Plateau South), Senator-elect Simon Davou (Plateau North), Senator-elect Diket Plang (Plateau Central), Senator-elect Mohammed Onawo (Nassarawa South), Senator-elect Emmanuel Udende (Benue East) and Senator- elect Titus Zam (Benue West). The letter read in part: “We, the North Central Senators-elect Cau- cus met on Monday May 8 and resolved as follows: That the North Central as a geopolitical zone in Nigeria has paid its dues in the political stability of the country and shall continue to do so, but where we see open denial of our rights and privileges, we will have no option than to voice out in the interest of the zone and it’s people we represent. “It is pertinent to know that we are fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria. This can only happen if fairness, equity and justice are ensured. It is on record that the North Central gave the APC 41 per cent of her votes to victory, hence we equally deserves as others.

“Our caucus reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and we are not pleased and comfortable with the allocation of the positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country (North-West), we hereby reject it. The convention has always been that the six geopolitical zones of the country will have one each of the six positions.” For Senators-elect from the South East, who also rejected the zoning arrangement, the seat of Senate President should be occupied by one of them in the spirit of justice, fairness and unity. They also warned against neglecting a major ethnic group like the Igbo, as according them, it would be a recipe for restiveness and open display of marginalisa- tion. Their position was contained in a communique issued after a meeting on May 7. Among those who signed the communiqué include Orji Uzor Kalu, Ifeanyi Ubah, Victor Umeh, Osita Izunaso, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Tony Nwoye, PC Ndubueze, Okey Ezea, Kelvin Chukwu and Osita Ngwu.

The communique read: “We have observed with dismay the an- tics of persons with vested selfish interests, who have planted themselves around the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and have vowed to shut out the South East from the Senate presidency of the 10th Senate. “Beyond ethnic and religious considerations, in the forthcom- ing 10th Senate, the South-East has been blessed with ranking Senators-elect, including members of the ruling APC, who have the capacity, competence, influence, experience and political follower- ship to pilot the affairs of the Red Chamber, it becomes imperative that the APC upholds the principle of natural justice and equity which it preaches founded on reasons and zone the seat of Senate President to the South East. “The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, should extend the same democratic opportunity he received from the outgoing administration which gave all aspirants equal opportunity to exercise their fundamental and constitutional rights during the APC presidential primary.

“He should be conscious of the grave implications of zoning and endorsing a candidate from the South-South without any regard for the South-East, such move will no doubt serve as a recipe for injustice which will culminate to restiveness. “We implore the President-elect to be sensitive to the times in Nige- ria and ensure the country continues to thrive on the part of equity, unity and fairness to the tripod of Nigeria (Hausa Igbo Yoruba) and the geopolitical zones “The country is already divided amongst ethnic and religious lines due to the exclusion of the South- East, which formed the major reason the APC received the amount of votes from the zone. The incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu must correct this anomaly by ensuring that the South-East is given the opportunity to produce the next Senate President. “With the side-lining of the South-East from producing the presidential candidates of the major political parties before the general election, the only means through which the zone can be compensated and given a sense of belonging is for the zone to produce the next Senate President as this will restore confidence of the people from the South-East and indeed all Nigerians in the unity of the country

“The APC must rise above primordial and political interest and shun the winner takes all syndrome and pursue ethno-religious inclusivity and a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic nation “Mr. President-elect, how would an average Igbo man feel after he sees evidence of total discrimina- tion? The South East has been de- nied the chance of producing the president of Nigeria since 1966. “The South South has produced President for six years and also had Deputy Senate President in the outgoing administration. The only zone in the South that has not been favoured is the South East. The outcry of marginalisation by the South East and the entire Igbo should be addressed by your incoming administration rather than aggravating it.

“The South West has President, the North East has Vice President, it is only just that the least position at the moment that can assuage the South East is given the chance to be the President of the 10th Senate. “On this note we have collective- ly resolved to support South East aspirants of the APC. We remain committed and have since expanded negotiations with other well- meaning Senators-elect to rally round the South East to ensure that justice, fairness and unity of the country prevails. We remain hopeful that together we shall achieve a harmonious 10th Senate, deepen democracy, fairness and the unity of our dear country.” Akeredolu’s intervention From unexpected quarters also came a damning condemnation of the APC leadership distribution of the 10th National Assembly offices as Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, a known ally of Tinubu, described it as “a skewed arrange- ment that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity.” Akeredolu, who doubles as chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, in a statement he personally signed, averred that the intentions and motives of the zon- ing formula represent early signs of steps aimed at attempts to cabin the hard-earned presidency for Tinubu by a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock power buttons.

His words: “It is trite to aver, that, it stands logic on the head that one geo-political zone, North-West in this regard, will be favoured with two presiding office positions out of four while North Central suffers the consequences for its innocence and shrewd loyalty by having none. “It is an insidious permutation that North East will be deprived in the face of the unsavoury generos- ity dispensed through two slots to a particular geo-political zone. It is self-repudiating for one to argue, therefore, that the Speaker of the House of Representatives cannot also emerge from the North East. “Therefore, the move to zone the National Assembly leadership positions on the behest of interested personalities with perceived close- ness to the President-elect manifest- ingly lays the dangerous foundation of distrust, needless suspicion even as it structures nothing but a com- bination of booby traps. #

We must avoid all these.” He advised that the three zones of the North should play a stronger, more robust and all-inclusive roles in the emergence of the positions zoned to the region, es- pecially the speakership, while decrying a situation, where the NWC tool the decision without consulting governors of the APC extraction. “Furthermore, it strikes a huge ingratitude that the role of the Progressive Governors Forum appears unimportant. As leaders of the party in their respective states, there cannot be a greater disservice to them that a consensus was yet to be reached when the NWC hurried- ly released a dangerous tool for the opposition in the guise of a zoning formula. To me, even on this note, it unacceptable. “Does it not also exude a serious discomfort that the aspirants to the speakership were not consulted, approached and effectively engaged be- fore the purported zoning formula? It does, and clearly so. “It is in this regard that I salute the courage of the speakership aspirants for their show of solidarity, companionship and applaudable love for the party in their rejection, resentment and objection to the brazenly teleguided zoning arrange- ment that is skewed and targeted against some zones and identified individuals.

Their action is commendable just as they are urged to ensure they pursue this to a logical conclusion. This is an unworkable arrangement that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity; and I join them in rejecting this zoning formula,” Akeredolu said. The Ondo State governor, who called on the Adamu-led NWC to follow the path of purity and justice, added: “It is perhaps expedient that Mr. President-elect interrogates this skewed arrangement and give direction that reflects our collective commitment to equality and fairness. “In this particular case, and for the purpose of avoiding a repeat of untoward situations, it is advised that the APC NWC immediately summons the National Executive Committee (NEC) after robust na- tional caucus/stakeholders par- ley to agree on terms that would strengthen our great party.” Will APC avert 2015 experience? Given the battle for relevance by the various tendencies of the APC, the question over today’s inaugura- tion of the 10th National Assembly is: Will the ruling party risk the 2015 experience that ruptured its pre-inauguration arrangement for the 8th National Assembly? Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara emerged as President of the 8th Senate and Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives, respectively against the choice of the APC leadership – Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila – through a power deal they struck with their colleagues elected on the platform of the PDP. The duo were former members of the PDP until they joined the APC in 2013. The party’s leadership had penciled Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State emerged unopposed through the support of about 60 senators, who were present during the inauguration, while Dogara polled 182 votes against Gbajabiamila’s 174.

Ironically, Lawan and other 50 APC senators were at the International Conference Centre (ICC), where they were billed to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, when the election took place in the Red Chamber. This development did not only humbled the then leadership of the ruling party, which had opted for Lawan and Gbajabiamiala, respectively as heads of the upper and lower legislative chambers, it offered the opposition PDP the op- portunity to clinch the position of Deputy Senate President through Senator Ike Ekweremadu. The then APC leadership headed by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, ini- tially threatened sanctions against the “rebels” but later made a detour. The issue, however, got to a head, when Saraki announced names of principal officers of the Senate on June 25.

The names were different from those submitted by the leader- ship of the party. Those who emerged had earlier won the mock elections conducted by the zonal caucuses of the party. They include Ndume (Majority Leader), Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Depu- ty Senate Leader) and Alimikhena (Deputy Chief Whip). Expectedly, the Lawan group, which was backed by the leadership of the party, re- jected the list. A similar attempt to adopt the Saraki model in the House of Representatives resulted to a free-for-all between members of the two factions in the chamber. The cold war, which ensued af- terwards, cut short the euphoria that ushered in the APC govern- ment at that time and led to a frosty relationship between the executive and the 8th National Assembly. The power play got to a height, when Saraki, Dogara and several other legislators elected on the platform of the APC defected to the PDP ahead of the 2019 elections. The bitter lessons of the 8th National Assembly informed why the party did not leave anything to chance in 2019 (9th National Assembly).

The then Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) ensured that Lawan and Gbajabiamila emerged as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives in line with the party’s zoning arrangement for both positions. The calculations The belief in some political quarters as the inauguration of the federal legislature holds today is that some lawmakers-elect of APC extraction, who are opposed their party’s zoning arrangement are ready for a showdown in the Senate and House of Representatives despite President Tinubu’s intervention. The reason for this belief is not farfetched. The Kalu/Yari ticket on one hand and Akpabio/Jibrin ticket on another hand has divided the 109 Senators-elect. It is the same story in the case of the House of Representatives, where there is strong opposition to the ruling party’s endorsement of Abbas. Aggrieved APC Senators-elect behind the Kalu/Yari ticket are said to be banking on a deal with their colleagues of the opposition extraction to have their way, while the presidency and APC leadership are determined to deliver Akpabio and Abbas. No doubt, the APC’s distribu- tion of leadership positions in the National Assembly since the incep- tion of its administration in 2015 has not gone down well with the various tendencies in the party, stakeholders are of the view that the ruling party must bring the various interest groups on the same page as Nigerians cannot afford to go through the experience of 8th National Assembly, which many believe, was responsible for the ex- ecutive-legislative rift that impeded governance at that time.