NASS Service Commission Appoints Kamoru Ogunlana As CNA

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana as the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

This was as the Commission also approved the retirement of Mr Sani Magaji Tambawal, who the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly.

This information was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the Deputy Director of information, National Assembly Service Commission, Emmanuel Anyigor.

An appointment letter personally signed by the Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission NASC, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi, stated in part: “The National Assembly Service Commission NASC at its 610th meeting held on Wednesday, 6th November, 2024, approved your appointment as Clerk to the National Assembly CNA, with effect from 2nd February, 2025.

“The Commission explained that the appointment was in recognition of Mr Kamoru’s hard work and administrative competence and urged him to work hard to justify thr confidence reposed on him.

Also, in a separate letter also signed by the NASC Chairman, the Commission acknowledged the immense contributions by the outgoing CNA, Sani Magaji Tambawal to the National Assembly.

Part of the letter to the retiring CNA reads: “As you proceed on your pre-retirement leave , Mr Kamoru Ogunlana will oversee the affairs of the office of the Clerk to National Assembly CNA, while working with you to ensure smooth transition untill he takes over from you as substantive Clerk to the National Assembly CNA, on 2nd February, 2025”.

Before this elevation, Dr Kamoru was the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly DCNA.

