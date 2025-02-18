NASS: Reps Ask INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections For Vacant Seats

Share

The House of Representatives has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately conduct bye-elections for all vacant positions in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The resolution came after the adoption of a motion by Jafaru Leko (APC, Bauchi) during plenary on Tuesday, February 18.

In presenting the motion, Leko highlighted INEC’s role as the sole body responsible for conducting elections for federal, state, and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

He also referred to Sections 47 and 90 of the Constitution, which outline the establishment of the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly, ensuring the citizens’ right to be represented in these legislative bodies.

Leko pointed out that since the 2023 general elections, several vacancies have arisen in both the National and State Assemblies due to resignations, deaths, and the appointments of former members to executive positions.

He expressed concern that the continued vacancies violate the law, as Nigeria operates under a constitutional democracy.

The lawmaker further emphasized that the delay in conducting bye-elections disenfranchises citizens who deserve proper representation.

He noted that this delay constitutes a breach of constitutional provisions, a violation of due process, and a denial of adequate representation for the affected constituencies.

Leko also raised concerns that the absence of full legislative participation due to vacant seats hampers legislative activities, obstructing committee work and plenary sessions.

In response, the House called on INEC leadership to provide an explanation for the delay and outline the measures taken to resolve the issue.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House, presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, through a voice vote.

Following the adoption, Speaker Abbas directed the House Committee on Electoral Matters to investigate INEC’s inaction and ensure compliance with the resolution within four weeks.

