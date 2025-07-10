NASS Proposing 3-Tier Traditional Institutions in Nigeria –Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the 10th National Assembly is currently working on a proposal to bring about a three-tier traditional institutions in Nigeria through the ongoing alteration of the 1999 constitution.

The speaker stated this esterday in Abuja during an interactive session with traditional rulers as part of activities for the 2025 Open NASS Week organised by the leadership of the House in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC).

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (NALTF) provided support for the event.

Chairing the second session of the day after the first one featuring women/ gender advocacy groups, Speaker Abbas informed the traditional rulers led by the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli said the proposed three tiers of traditional institutions would cut across federal, state, and local governments to complement the efforts of the political class.

“Permit me just to give you an insight into what the National Assembly is deliberating on as far as traditional institutions are concerned.

“The 10th National Assembly is actively entertaining proposals to grant some constitutional recognition to traditional institutions. In so doing, there are proposals to have a threetier traditional council structure as follows:”