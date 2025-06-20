NASS Praises NAHCON For Successful Hajj Operation

Share

The National Assembly has commended and congratulated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) over the successes recorded so far in this year’s Hajj operation.

The deputy chairman of the House Committee on Muslim Pilgrimage, Honourable Muhammad Chiroma, member representing Gezawa-Gabasawa Federal Constituency in Kano State, made the commendation in Makkah while commenting on the just-concluded Hajj rituals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Chiroma, this year’s Hajj could be adjudged the best outing of NAHCON in recent years.

He expressed delight over the commendable measures taken by NAHCON in Madinah in the areas of accommodation, feeding, and transportation, which ensured comfort and ease of worship for Nigerian pilgrims.

The lawmaker appreciated NAHCON’s efforts in managing the pilgrims’ stay at the religious sites of Mina, Arafah, and Muzdalifah, describing it as smooth, hitch-free, and successful.

However, he noted that some pilgrims experienced mental stress due to the overwhelming crowd at the Mashã’ir and suggested that NAHCON consider providing psychiatric doctors in future operations to take care of such pilgrims. Chiroma also expressed concern over the approximately 2,000 intending pilgrims who could not secure visas for this year’s Hajj.

He attributed this to the Nigerian lackadaisical attitude of last-minute rush and fire brigade approach to important national engagements, which often puts Nigerians at a disadvantage.

He advised Nigerians to change their attitude towards guidelines and frameworks, upholding them as sacrosanct to avoid similar challenges in future.

“If everyone had respected the time frame for the visa, there wouldn’t have been this outcry and those affected wouldn’t be sulking over nonaccess to the visas,” Chiroma said.

He urged NAHCON to take the complaints of inadequate conveniences at the Mashã’ir into consideration to guard against recurrence in future operations.

Overall, the National Assembly’s commendation is a testament to NAHCON’s hard work and dedication to ensuring a successful Hajj operation for Nigerian pilgrims.

Chiroma’s advice to Nigerians to respect guidelines and frameworks is a timely reminder of the importance of discipline and planning in achieving success in important national engagements

