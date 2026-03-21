NASS Poll: Anambra North Endorses John Emeka

Political parties in Anambra North Senatorial District under the umbrella of Anambra North Coalition have endorsed the former Minister for Transport, Prince John Emeka, for the 2027 Senatorial election.

The coalition also passed a vote of no confidence on past and present lawmakers in the area, accusing them of being totally disconnected from the masses.

According to the Spokesperson of the Coalition, Mrs Chioma Okwuosa, who spoke to reporters in Onitsha on Saturday, the District has never experienced any deliberate and purposeful representation in the past and present, hence demanding a change in the stewardship of the area.

“We challenge those that had been there and those currently there to show proof of what they have attracted or have been able to attract to our Senatorial District”

“During the perennial flooding in Anambra North, most farmers suffered and lost their farms, and no effort was made to come to their assistance. Again, we are agriculturists and business people, and we have banks of agriculture and industry that other Senators have been using to assist their people, but our own Senators are there doing nothing at all”

“But we know what Prince John Emeka did in the past when he was in government, and those achievements have produced multiple effects on the socioeconomic status and lives of the people of the District”

Okwuosa, however, demanded that Prince John Emeka throw his heart into the race, expressing confidence that he would make the difference as he did before.

“We are calling on Prince John Emeka to come out fully to contest for that election because we are solidly behind him and we know that he will win “, she said.

Recall that sometime last year, the coalition had approached Emeka to contest for the position, which he promised to consider.

When contacted, Prince John Emeka said that the people of Anambra North would decide who they want, but was quick to add that the clamour for him to contest is a testimony that the masses still have that implicit confidence in him, noting that at the appointed time he would make public his intentions.