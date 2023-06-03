Nass: PDP Group Accuses Northern Leaders Of Pursuing Anti-christian, Anti -Southern Agenda

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nationalist Group (PNG) has accused some Northern leaders with- in the party of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rail- road PDP Senators and House of Representatives members-elect to produce Northern and non-Christian President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

The group in a statement issued by National Coordinator Dr. Chibuike Tobias Nwosu, and Secretary, Mr. Osamudieme Omoruyi, said the activities of these party leaders make PDP appear to be anti-South and anti-Christian. He said: “The anti-South disposition of these leaders painfully alienated our party in the South and cost our party the low hanging presidential election and majority seat in the two chambers of the National Assembly.”

It further alleged the suppression and denial of Southerners and Christians in the PDP, access to leaderthe party and the country at large. According to the group, the implication of ethnic and religious politics allegedly being pursued by some Northern PDP leaders, would be an imposition of Northern non-Christian President of the Senate on the National Assembly after 16 years Northerners have held the position.

The group noted that: “For clarity, in the last eight years, non-Christian northerners, Senator Bukola Saraki and Senator Ahmed Lawan presided as Senate President.” The group warned of the danger of the PDP giving Nigerians the impression of supporting “undemocratic and anti-Nigerian scenario of non-Christian president, vice president, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief Justice of the Federation.

“It is, therefore vexatious, distressing, provocative and disuniting if the PDP allows itself to be used to foist another northerner as Senate President. “We, therefore, caution the PDP to note that treading in the direction of allowing its Senators and Reps-elect to be railroaded to support a Northern, non-Christian Senate President will not only diminish the PDP and end its way to political recovery as it might lead to mass exodus of well-meaning, nationalist minded members from our fold.”