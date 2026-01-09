NASS Not Subservient To Executive, Barau Insists

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has dismissed claims that the National Assembly is subservient to the executive arm of government. He dismissed the allegations on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while delivering the 15th convocation lecture of Al-Hikmah University titled “Managing Executive Legislative Relations Towards Democratic Consolidation in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.”

Barau insisted that the existing cooperation was a deliberate effort to ensure good governance and attributed the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature to President Bola Tinubu’s experience as a former governor and senator.

According to him, this has enhanced mutual understanding between both arms of government. He said President Bola Tinubu’s familiarity with legislative processes had fostered effective communication and consultation.

He explained that proposed bills are often discussed with lawmakers before formal presentation, allowing for corrections and speedy passage. The legislator said: “This healthy collaboration has been misconstrued by some as the legislature being a rubber stamp of the executive.”