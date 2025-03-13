New Telegraph

March 13, 2025
March 13, 2025
NASS Must Subject Petroleum Regulatory Agency’s Budget To Public Hearing – NACAT

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), has tasked lawmakers on the need to subject the 2025 budget of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to a public hearing, for probity and accountability purposes.

It threatened to submit a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the National Assembly failed to open the agency’s appropriation to public scrutiny.

The demand was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the executive director (Investigation), Fejiro Oliver Tega.

New Telegraph reports that the arrest of the immediate-past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel by the EFCC, was necessitated by a petition written by the Network alleging fraud.

The statement read in part: “NACAT as an organization is asking the Budget committee to request the CEO and management staff to appear before the National Assembly in the full glare of Nigerians, to defend this budget on the floor of the assembly.”

