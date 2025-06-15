NASS Member, State Lawmaker, Others Decamp To APC In Ebonyi

Share

The member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Joseph Nwaobasi, has formally defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also decamping to the APC was a serving APGA lawmaker in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kelvin Kenechukwu Okah, along with over 5,000 supporters of the party.

Nwaobasi announced his defection during a well-attended gathering of APC stakeholders at Ebiaji, the headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Area.

He cited the developmental strides of Governor Francis Nwifuru as his primary motivation for joining the party.

“I have returned home. I was one of the foundation members of APC in Ebonyi and fully participated during the merger. I was then the Leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly on the APC platform,” Nwaobasi said.

He added, “My decision to join the APC is to support the good works of Governor Francis Nwifuru, who has laid a solid foundation for leadership and has successfully united all stakeholders, especially National Assembly members.”

Receiving the defectors, APC State Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha, praised their decision, stating it would bring political dividends to their constituencies. He emphasized that the APC is a party big enough to accommodate all who support the governor’s development agenda.

Emegha urged the new members to collaborate with existing party leaders and refrain from creating factions, warning that the party would not tolerate divisive tendencies.

Also speaking, Ezza North Local Government Chairman, Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh, declared his people’s unflinching support for Governor Nwifuru’s re-election bid in 2027.

“Our people have collectively resolved that no Ezza man or woman will contest the 2027 governorship election in Ebonyi State. Our sole candidate is Governor Francis Nwifuru,” he said.

He further noted that more defections were expected in the coming weeks as part of this unified political stance.

Dignitaries present at the event included Eze Nwachukwu Eze (Member, Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency), Chikodili Nomeh, former federal lawmaker Chief Innocent Ugochima, members of the Ebonyi State Executive Council, State Assembly members, and numerous support groups.

