NASS Member, Jaji Collaborates NAWOJ On Girl Child Education, Empowerment, Health

A Member House of the Federal House of Representatives representing, Birnin Magaji/Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji has assured collaboration with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to promote Girls Child Education, Women Empowerment and Health Care Delivery in Zamfara state.

Jaji who is the Chairman House Committee on Ecological Fund gave the assurance when he received the NAWOJ delegation from Zamfara State that paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Kaduna on Saturday.

The lawmakers noted that there were alot of intellectuals among women who needed to be supported to contribute to the development of society.

Aminu Jaji described journalists as watchdogs of society as well as agents of transparency and accountability and said Women Journalists must be supported to continue enlightening society for meaningful development to be achieved.

He further described journalists as pillars of a common man who educate and enlighten the general public on various key development issues, especially women and children who are vulnerable in society.

“I believe, NAWOJ could serve as an agent of promoting women’s future.

“I initiated various projects cut across education, health and women empowerment, and human capital development in Zamfara state and even beyond, so this visit will encourage me to continue with the empowerment programmes for the betterment of the people.

“I am going to partner with you to reach out to people at grassroots, to ensure that more vulnerable families especially women are given proper attention,” the lawmaker has said.

Jaji called on NAWOJ members to redouble their efforts and commitments towards addressing the challenges facing women in the state and Nigeria at large.

Sani Jaji also added that “Women need more sensitisation on education and employment that I believe NAWOJ is capable of doing that” and Commended Nawoj members across the country for their efforts in ensuring good governance and the sustenance of democracy.

In her remarks, the National Secretary of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ, Comrade Wasila Ladan commended the lawmaker for his people’s oriented programmes especially women empowerment programmes and his zeal to partner with the association in promoting girls’ child education, the women empowerment initiatives and the health care delivery to mothers and children in Zamfara state.

Comrade Wasila Ladan informed the lawmaker that there are a lot of advantageous programmes for womenfolk, hence the need for honourable Jaji to support NAWOJ to achieve its mission of developing women folk.

She appreciates the Zamfara NAWOJ chapter for initiating various programmes for women’s development in the state.

Ladan noted that women journalists need to be supported globally, considering their role in educating women about their rights.

Earlier, the State Chairperson Zamfara NAWOJ Chapter, Jamila Musa Kanoma, congratulated the lawmaker for the successful completion of a Doctorate Degree, (PhD) in Public Health from the prestigious Maryam Abacha American University.

”Sir, you are receiving the Executive members of NAWOJ Zamfara state chapter and National Secretary of Our great Association, Comrade Wasila Ladan who came all the way from Abuja because of this important visit for you.

”NAWOJ is a strong organization that brought all women working journalists together aimed at promoting and protecting the interest of women and children, especially gender-based violence in our society through enlightenment, awareness, sensitization and empowerment.

NAWOJ in Zamfara State is fully aware of your tremendous developmental programmes, projects and policies in assisting women and children, young and vulnerable not only in your constituency of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji local Government Areas but across the state.

”Sir, NAWOJ in Zamfara state is seeking your collaboration in the areas of Girl’s Child Education, Maternal Health for Mothers and the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“We will be glad if you will support NAWOJ to embark on media enlightenment campaigns on women’s development.

“We also seek your support in our programs to empower women and other vulnerable families,” Jamila has advocated.

