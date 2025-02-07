NASS LP Caucus Decries Killing Of Anambra Lawmaker

Share

The Labour Party caucus of the House of Representatives has said that it is deeply saddened and devastated by the news of the death of its party man and member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, representing Onitsha North state constituency after a prolonged period of captivity in the hands of kidnappers.

Azuka was kidnapped on November 24, 2024 at about 9pm in Ugwunakpamkpa area of Onitsha while returning home after the day’s activities. Unfortunately, his decomposing body was recovered at the 2nd Niger Bridge on February 5.

The LP House of Representatives caucus leader and, member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Afam Victor Ogene, in a statement, described the incident as “horrendous, heart-rending and a big blow to the Labour Party and the legislature.”

The LP caucus leader had earlier in January called on the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to take urgent and decisive action to secure the release of the abducted state lawmaker and also address the growing insecurity in the State, which according to him “has become notorious for kidnappings and killings”.

The Rep members expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late lawmaker, especially his young wife and children, who have been thrown into deep sorrow as a result of this dastardly act.

“How do you explain this act of wickedness? How do you comfort Hon. Azuka’s young wife that her husband would no longer return home? What do you tell the children when they grow up”, Ogene asked.

