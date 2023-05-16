NASS Leadership Zoning: N/Central Governors Only Seek Review – Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, on Tuesday, said that governors from the North Central geo-political zone did not reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangements for the 10th leadership positions as published in the media which was contrary to the statement released on Monday.

Wase, who is also the Chairman North Central Caucus of the National Assembly, explained in an interview with journalists in Abuja, that the governors at the meeting only made a strong case for the North Central in the allocation of the National Assembly’s leadership positions.

Journalists asked him to react to the statement by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Media Aide of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, who said that his principal was not part of the North-Central governors who rejected the APC zoning arrangement for the National Assembly leadership positions.

Wase confirmed that the contents of the resolution were agreed upon by all the governors, and federal lawmakers in attendance before it was made available to the media.

He explained that the meeting of the governors on Monday reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and promised to reach out to the President-elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and APC National Working Committee.

He said the essence of the proposed meeting with the President-Elect and APC NWC was to appeal for reconsideration of the zoning of the Presiding offices of the National Assembly.

The meeting, he added, discussed the zoning and raised reservations about the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

Wase further clarified that the meeting was resolved and agreed to fully utilize all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolve the NASS leadership issue.

He said, “The governors did not say they rejected the entire zoning arrangements. They agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all-inclusive.

“The governors canvassed support for the North Central aspirants and appealed to all senators and members-elect to continue to give Mr President-Elect, all the support needed for the smooth take of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations.