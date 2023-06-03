Nass Leadership: Zoning Deputy Speaker Position To S’east Provocative – Ohanaeze

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed reservations over the zoning of principal officers in the 10th National Assembly that will be inaugurated soon, with the zoning of the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South East.

In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze directed Igbo lawmakers to ignore the zoning arrangement by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote according to their discretions irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.

Ohanaeze said it watched with grave concern the zoning of principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives, which further relegated the people of the South East to the background. The statement said: “We have also observed that the APC zoned the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo states that allocating the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East is highly unreflective, disgusting and provocative to the Igbos. “To this end, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, (Ahaejiagamba), is directing all the Igbo lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly to vote according to their discretions irrespective of state, religion or ethnic group.”