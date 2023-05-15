NASS Leadership: We Won’t Allow Repeat Of 2015 Mistakes –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (South West), Isaacs Kekemeke has ruled out a repeat of 2015 when opposition parties installed Bukola Saraki as Senate president and Yakubu Dogara and the House of Representatives Speaker against the wishes of the ruling party.

Kekemeke said this against the backdrop of the crisis in the ruling party triggered by the zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly leadership. The ex-Ondo State APC Chairman, who represented President-elect Bola Tinubu at the lecture organised in honour of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti to mark his 97th birthday, promised that the party will resolve the matter before the inauguration of the Assembly.

The APC had endorsed Godswill Akpabio (South- South) for the Senate Presidency and Barau Jibrin (North-West) as his deputy. For the House of Representatives, the APC en- dorsed Tajudeen Abass (North-West) for the Speakership and Benjamin Kalu (South-East) as his deputy. Kekemeke said: “The op- position will not take over the National Assembly.

The President-elect and party are working tirelessly to ensure that whatever you perceive as acrimony will be sorted out and this is democracy. “But I can assure you that the National Working Committee of our great party is discussing with the aspirants and in the short while everything will be sorted out.

“I don’t think there is cause for alarm, this is normal and this is what our party is known for, we believe in democratic engagement and we all know that the President-elect is an engager.”

Speaking on Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s rejection of the zoning arrangement, Kekemeke said: “You know our governor has a knack for fearless, justice but I know that the governor will be further briefed, they will all be on the same line with the party and the President-elect and I am sure some of the reasons for the decision taken will be explained to him.”

According to him, Tinubu has so much respect for Pa Fasoranti “and that is why he sent me down here to represent him as we all know that he has travelled out of the country and what he asked me to tell Baba Fasoranti was that when he was running he prayed for him and now that the prayers have been answered”.