Nass Leadership Tussle Gets Tougher; Kalu, Yari, Izunaso Not Backing Down

There are indications that the tussle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly is getting tougher, with the main contenders who are not the choices of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not willing to back out of the race. In the Senate, Saturday Telegraph checks reveal that Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Abdul’aziz Yari and Osita Izunaso, are solid- ly going ahead with their campaigns and lobbying, not minding that the APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have endorsed their preferred candidates.

The National Working Committee of the Party had on May 8, 2023, released the zoning formula for the leadership of the Assembly by picking Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom/South-South) as President of the Senate; Jibrin Barau (Kano/North- West) for Deputy President of the Senate; Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West) for Speaker; and Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East) for Deputy Speaker.

However, several aspirants for presiding officers positions in the Senate and the House have kicked against the APC zoning arrangement, thereby, insisting on going ahead with the contest against the Party’s preferred candidates. Meanwhile, while inaugurating the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, the academic arm of the National Assembly, on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari said that he deliberately did not interfere in the emergence of leaders for the National Assembly since he came into power in 2015.

President Buhari pointed out that he believed in the independence of the Legislature, and that members of Parliament should have the freedom to choose their leaders without external interference. His words: From the moment of my election in 2015 and subsequently, I supported the idea of an independent National Assembly to decide its leadership and develop its agenda in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress.

“I refrained from meddling in the affairs of the Legislature and promote, instead, a culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms. The numerous positive outcomes for our country underscore the importance of a harmonious executive/ legislature relationship. With this position of Buhari, our Correspondent learnt that most of the contestants who were contemplating to step down for the preferred candidates rekindled their campaigns and lobbying amongst the lawmakers-elect.

A reliable source within the Senate, who preferred not to be mentioned in print, told our Correspondent that President Buhari’s public support for the independence of the Legislature, had given a big boost to the contenders for the various leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

“I can assure you that the public statement by President Muhammdu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja, on his support for independence of the Legislature has given the aspirants serious encouragement to remain in the race. You know some of them have been concerned on whether or not to step down or continue because of the way they were emphasising Party supremacy. So, it’s not likely that they will give up their ambitions,” the source said.

Saturday Telegraph gathered further, that the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, are strong supporters of the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for the post of President of the Senate and Sani Musa for Deputy President of the Senate. It was also learnt that a former President of the Senate, who is of the same ethnic stock with Senator Yari is also supporting him, and also embarking on serious lobbying of lawmakers-elect for Yari.

Therefore, while Akpabio and Jibrin Barau still remain the APC’s anointed candidates in the Senate, political analysts are expressing fears that the duo might suffer from protest votes come June 13, as some members-elect have vehemently condemned imposition of leadership on them. Senator Osita Izunaso is also said to be a force to watch, as some chieftains of the ruling party within the leadership level are also considering him for the plumb job.