NASS Leadership Sets To Meet Tinubu Over Insecurity Issues

The leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) is set to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the security challenges in the country.

The Senate’s decision follows a motion of urgent importance raised by Senator Emmanuel Udende on the killing of over 50 people in fresh attacks in no less than five communities in Benue State by terrorists disguised as herdsmen, and the increasing insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state.

Following the motion, the Senate also resolved to send a delegation to condole with the government and people of Benue State.

The lawmakers also urged the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies to, among other things, urgently deploy security personnel to address the continuing attacks by armed terrorists parading as herdsmen in the five communities.

This, the Senate resolved, would assist in stopping the killings, and restore normalcy to the affected communities.

The Senate also wants the service chiefs and IGP to increase surveillance and invest in surveillance technology and equipment to detect and prevent future attacks.

Benue State has witnessed and continues to witness attacks with many residents losing their lives or freedom to the violence.

Within the last three months, the Ukum Local Government Chairman, Rev. Gideon Haanongon, and the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, were kidnapped.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has said development would continue to elude the areas affected by banditry and attacks until peace is returned.