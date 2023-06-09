NASS Leadership: Retract Your Statement, Apologise, LP Tells Lawmakers

The Labour Party (LP) has disowned two of its members-elect, Amobi Ogah and Hon. Obi Aguocha over the leadership of the House of Representatives, saying they expressed individual views.

The two members-elect had said, after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly members-elect, that LP “agreed to go towards government and party decision.”

But the party in a statement issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, called on the affected lawmakers to retrace their statement and tender unreserved apologies to the leadership of the party.

LP said agreed that the utterances of the lawmakers “are clearly within their rights as individuals as enshrined in the laws of the land. “However, the party has a view quite different from what the honourable members were quoted to have said.”

It added that the lawmakers do not have the mandate of the LP to speak for the party “and therefore cannot claim to be standing on the platform of the Labour Party to speak, giving views that are diametrically opposed to ideals for which Labour Party stands for.

“Labour Party is presently in the tribunal hoping to retrieve our mandate which was expressively given to our presidential candidate on February 25, and every testament emanating from the tribunal points to the fact that Labour Party clearly won the election but was robbed.

“We have remained resolute to our belief that justice will be done and so soon.”

The party said it has nothing against the personality of President Tinubu, but added that it is challenging both the process and final outcome of the presidential election.

“We as a party insist that the route to His Excellency must be excellent and anything other than that amounts to a mockery of democracy.

“We therefore caution the two lawmakers and by extension, any other member elected on the platform of the Labour Party who chose to walk outside the agreed position and ideals of the party to desist from such trajectory and vain glory.”

According to the statement, the LP gave “directives and will not condone any of its members who will not subsume to the supremacy of the party.”