NASS Leadership: Respect APC’s Zoning – Legislative Aides Tell Yari, Others

The Forum of National Assembly Legislative Aides from North West, on Tuesday, called on Senators and Members-elect for the 10th National Assembly, contesting for leadership positions outside the choices made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to drop the ambition.

The legislative aides made the call in Abuja at a Press conference within the premises of the National Assembly Complex.

Recall that the NWC of APC had zoned the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly to the South-South and picked Senator Godswill Akpabio as the preferred candidate and Senator Jibrin Barau from North West for Deputy President of the Senate.

The party also picked Hon. Tajudeen Abbas from North West for the Speakership position of the House of Representatives and Hon. Benjamin Kalu from South East for the Deputy Speakership position.

The zoning arrangement was however not respected by some other APC federal lawmakers-elect interested in the positions like Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara West, vying for Senate President, Sani Musa vying for Deputy Senate President, Muktar Betara, vying for Speakership of the House of Representatives, etc.

However, in their support for the choices made by the NWC of APC, the National Assembly Legislative Aides from North West, said that the party was in order for picking Senator Jibrin Barau for Deputy President of the Senate and Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas for Speakership of the House of Representatives.

In its statement signed by Zonal Leader, Abdulrazaq Dunkawa and Secretary, Silas Gabriel Garba, the Forum said that Northwest deserved the two presiding officers’ positions for contributing the highest number of votes to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The statement reads in part: “We Legislative Aides from the North West like to place on record that the geo-political zone contributed the highest number of votes to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections

“Results from the elections show that North West played a crucial role in keeping APC in power by securing the majority of Honourable members and Distinguished Senators in both chambers.

“The Zone no doubt rightly deserves the zoning made by the party as far as leadership of the 10th National Assembly is concerned.

“We, therefore call on other contestants to allow for party supremacy to establish discipline, order, and legislative democracy to thrive in the 10th National Assembly.”