NASS Leadership: Our Members’re United, Working With Other Opposition Parties – PDP

…Accuses INEC, APC of derailing cause of justice

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said its members-elect in the National Assembly are united in the election of the leadership of the parliament.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at an interactive session with journalists, said the party is working with other opposition parties to vote for common candidates in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“Irrespective of the ongoing claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest.

“Our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023,” Ologunagba boasted.

He, however, refused to disclose whether the party will sponsor any of its members-elect to contest any of the leadership positions.

According to him, the party is mindful of the fact that opposition parties put together form a strong majority in the National Assembly, stating that, “the PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition parties in the two chambers.

“We do not discountenance the fact that put the opposition parties (together) have the majority in the National Assembly which we are ready to deploy maximally.”

He disclosed that this informed the decision of the party to invite opposition lawmakers-elect at its retreat in Bauchi last weekend.

Ologunagba accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of derailing the cause of justice in the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and various election tribunals across the country.

He explained that at a pre-conference meeting before the commencement of the hearing at the PEPC, parties agreed that every document certified by INEC could be tendered from the bar without objection, but wondered why the commission could object to its own evidence in court.

“INEC is seeking to frustrate the court and derail the cause of justice,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson stated that the attack on the party’s members at the governorship election petition tribunal premises in Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna justified the application for live coverage of proceedings of the tribunal by its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

According to him, the attacks would not have happened as party members would have been watching at home instead of going to the premises.

He demanded the immediate transfer of the Ogun and Nasarawa Election tribunals to Abuja “for safety and guarantee of justice.”