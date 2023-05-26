Nass Leadership: Fresh Twists As Akpabio, Abbas Walk Tightrope

There are strong indications that the ‘acceptability storm’ around the ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Taju- deen Abbas, as the ‘anointed candidates’ for the Senate presidency and speakership of the House of Representatives by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might not be over yet. This is because feelers from the various camps of opposition aspirants and groups, last night, revealed that the permutations leading to their initial selection by the ruling party might have started waning. New Telegraph reliably gathered from an impeccable source last night that the duo of Akpabio and Abbas are in for a real deal, given the pronouncements lately by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdulahi Adamu, that the duo should be ready to emerge from an open contest.

Specifically, the source said given the new alliance emerging from the camp of the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari, Akpabio and Abbas might have found themselves in a tight race. The source said: “The last five days have been very instructive because the issues of public concern have just been falling on one another. “Our first concern was when the vice president-elect had to arrange a meeting between the Deputy Speaker, Wase, and the President-elect. “Again, the permutations for Akpabio are becoming increasingly doubtful, except miracle happens. “We know things are really happening and as a results, the uncertainty doubts is becoming a reality.

“We considered that as someone playing double game because we even learnt he was the one who pressured Asiwaju to have audience with Wase. “Ever since, a lot had happened and there is serious tension and anger in the North as if the South West is trying to impose someone on us from outside and people of the North hate that type of perception.” While insisting that the Kalu, Yari alliance had become a critical factor in the leadership race for Senate Presidency, the source hinted that the outcome of the alliance had already started yielding dividend as more senators were already penning their signatures for the Kalu and Yari alliance. He said: “For now, if we say we have the required numbers, we are deceiving ourselves because since the national chairman made that remark about our choice, Abbass, people are confused.

“I can tell you that what we have on Akpabio side is less than 40 senators while Yari and Kalu are already having about 73 who have signed up to their alliance.” To underscore this fact that Akpabio and Abbas are walking on a tightrope, the source added: “For Abbas, unless we break the G-6 alliance, they may gather over 200 because by next week if we don’t break them, we won’t be able to do so again because the opposition parties are determined to work against our party. “For real, those who have made up their minds for Abbas in our camp are less busy now than 100 reps, I can tell you for free. “The whole house is already painting us as if we from the North are betraying one of our own, Wase, who had served as deputy to Gbajabiamila.

“Deep down in us, we know Wase had been very faithful and loyal to the Speaker. But what do we do once the party has spoken? “For now, we know that the president-elect has washed his hands off because there is enormous pressure on him from his Yoruba leaders who have warned him to calm down on this speakership issue, so that it will not look as if there is a North/South tussle.” Insisting that the next few days would point the way forward, the source said: “We know the number of traditional rulers who have called to discuss with us, including their apprehensions about the potential chief of staff, who they claim is using his closeness with Tinubu to maltreat Wase. “For now, the North has the feeling that some people from the South West are oppressing a northerner.”