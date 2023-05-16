NASS Leadership Crisis: N’Central govs to meet Tinubu, APC NWC

Strong indications emerged last night that the North Central governors and aspirants of the National Assembly Presiding Offices from the zone under the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have resolved to meet the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the lingering leadership crisis ahead of the May 29 inauguration date.

New Telegraph learnt that the meeting became imperative given what insiders’ privy to the meeting described as the “renewed marginalisation” of the zone in the policies and decisions of the party. Though the meeting will reconvene again to review issues.

The governors, who attended the meeting, are Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger and Chairman, NC governors), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia Governor-elect (Benue).

Others are Ahmed Idris Wase Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives (aspirant), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (aspirant) and Yusuf Gagdi (House aspirant). But rising from its meeting held at the Presidential Banquet, Abuja. yesterday, the meeting reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and promised to reach out to the President-elect and the NWC to appeal for re-consideration of the zoning of the presiding offices of the National Assembly as released by the NWC.

It further reiterated that the: “North Central, as a geopolitical zone, is fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for a better Nigeria. And will do everything possible to ensure the Renewed Hope agenda is actualised for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“The meeting discussed the zoning as released and raised reservation with the allocation of the positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

“That the meeting resolved and agreed to fully utilize all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolving the NASS leadership issue, they all agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all inclusive.

“The governors agreed with the aspirants’ positions and appealed to all Senators and Members-elect to continue to give Mr President-elect all the support needed for the smooth take up of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations.”