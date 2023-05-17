NASS Leadership Crisis: House may’ve adjourned indefinitely

Strong indications emerged yester- day that following the long wait for plenary to hold in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber proceedings may have been put on hold, at least, for now. Impeccable sources told this newspaper last night that since the House’s plenary session did not hold, given the fact that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is in France with the president- elect, Bola Tinubu, the House may have been adjourned. Though no official confirmation was made in this direction, New Telegraph reliably learnt that this might equally be to douse ten- sion in the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the zoning controversy of the Presiding Offices of the National Assembly leadership.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said that the situation was rather unfair on the integrity of the House members. He alleged that: “It’s rather unfortunate that the leadership of the House, as exemplified by Gbajabiamila, has conveniently personalised the institution. “Can you imagine that the man has effectively contrived a plot to keep the House off ses dent-elect has promised that our governors, the NWC and all the aspirants will meet this weekend to resolve the issues around the zoning but his boys are busy cutting corners to undermine the integrity of the institution.”

The source further maintained that one of the aspirant’s for the post of Speakership, Aliyu Muktar Betera, has reiterated his position to vie for the number four position. It was learnt that Betera, who was the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, reportedly told Tinubu at a meeting in France recently, that he was not stepping down his ambition until they do what they have in mind.” Speaking further, he said: “We were to hold plenary today (yesterday), but because the Speaker knows we had planned to question the illegal insertion of a clause in our Rules Book, the man adjourned the three sessions and there is no likelihood that we will sit again till the day of inauguration.” “Is this the way the President-elect will commence his admin- istration? Divide and rule?