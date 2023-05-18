NASS Leadership Crisis: Apc Moves To Break G-6, Opposition Alliance

There are indications that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have devised another strategy to checkmate the ongoing crisis in its fold with a move to break the G-6, opposition parties’ alliance.

The move, New Telegraph learnt, is ostensibly to stamp its authority and further strengthen its plan and party decisions as regards the National Assembly leadership, as a build-up to the May 29 handover.

It was reliably gathered last night that the party, in a bid to put its house in order, has scripted a plan to break the ranks of the G-6 and other opposition alliances, who were against the party’s leadership decisions.

To actualise this, it was learnt further that the APC may have opted for an open contest and is likely to brief the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, state governors and other relevant stakeholders.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said last night that: “Clearly, there are is – sues and they need to be confronted because the more we delay in solving the issues once and for all, we keep on having fresh ones.

“For instance, we have credible intelligence that the aggrieved aspirants who have formed the G-6 are already into an alliance with the opposition parties.

“Initially, we thought it was not going to work, but we gathered credible information that they swore to themselves not to betray one another and went ahead to concede the deputy speakership slot to the opposition parties.

“We first considered it an act of indiscipline and anti-party, but at second thought, we needed to be smart to throw the contest open to all aspirants. Whoever wins at every point is after all a party man.”

Speaking further, the source added: “So, the message the party chairman gave to Senator (Godswill) Akpabio and his team when they visited was a coded message. “It is left for them to decode it because it is difficult to do another rejoinder to repudiate what we had said earlier on zoning.

“More importantly, our initial thought was that the aggrieved aspirants would quickly adopt someone amongst them but they are also smart enough not to do so for now.”

On the spiral effect, the source hinted that: “That keeps the suspense high and it will be risky to allow them to do the damage by forming alliance with the opposition parties swiftly on the floor of the Parliament that day.

“Of course, we know too well that most of the people milling around Akpabio or Abbas are playing politics. So what is the guarantee that all are with us? “So, we have decided to slow down and lower our tone on streamlining to individuals.

“Let all those interested come out to contest because if we don’t allow that to happen, the gang up of the aggrieved APC aspirants and the opposition will be too risky for us.”