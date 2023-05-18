New Telegraph

NASS Leadership: APC Group Advises Tinubu Against Imposition

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Renewed Hope Professionals (RHP) yesterday faulted the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for anointing candi- dates for the 10th National Assembly leadership.

Recall that the NWC had announced Tajudeen Abass and Godswill Akpabio as consensus candidates for Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate President. But the group in a statement by its Coordinator, Kinu Kabirwa, said the announcement of both lawmakers as leaders of the 10th National Assembly was a clear violation of Section 50 Sub-section 1b of the constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.

He said, “Democracy is now under serious threat with this imposition concocted by the outgoing Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and the NWC to further compound the grave political situation in Nigeria.”

