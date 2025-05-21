NASS Inserted Projects Worth N6.93trn In 2025 Budget – BudgIT

Share

Civic tech organisation, BudgIT Nigeria, has stated that it has uncovered over 11,000 projects worth N6.93 trillion inserted by the National Assembly in the 2025 budget.

The organisation disclosed this in a statement published on its official X handle yesterday, describing the development as a “deeply entrenched culture of exploitation and abuse”, led by top-ranking members of the National Assembly.

“BudgIT, a prominent civic tech organisation promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public finance, has uncovered 11,122 projects valued at N6.93trn inserted by the National Assembly into the 2025 Federal Government budget.

“What began as isolated irregularities has, over the years, evolved into a deeply entrenched culture of exploitation and abuse, with the budget process now a playground for self-serving political interests, led by top-ranking members of the National Assembly,” the statement partly read.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on December 18, 2024, presented an Appropriation Bill of N49.74 trillion to the National Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year, up by 80.96 per cent from the initially proposed 2024 budget.

The assembly upwardly reviewed and signed the budget, which was signed into law by Tinubu on February 28, 2025. The President had however increased the budget to N54.2 trillion, which was then bumped up by the assembly to N54.99trn, indicating a cumulative increase of N5.29 trillion.

In its statement, BudgIT said that of the total 11,122 projects inserted into the budget, 238 projects, each worth more than N5 billion, with a cumulative value of N2.29 trillion were inserted with little to no justification, while another 984 projects worth N1.71 trillion and 1,119 projects, costing between N500 million and N1 billion and totalling N641.38 billion were inserted indiscriminately.

