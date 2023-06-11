NASS Inauguration: Journalists Frustrated Over Accreditation

Journalists covering the National Assembly, on Sunday, faced intense frustration as the management of the establishment failed to give them accreditation to cover the inauguration of the 10th NASS slated for Tuesday, despite waiting for over five hours.

A notice was placed on Sunday afternoon, inviting journalists to come to the public hearing room 231 at the Senate Wing of the country’s national Parliamentary Complex for accreditation against Tuesday’s inauguration.

However, on getting there, it was discovered that a large crowd comprising lawmakers-elect, journalists, photographers, and National Assembly staff, were found scattered all over the complex, desperately pressing to be accreditated.

Also, the lawmakers-elect were there for their registration in preparation for Tuesday.

Ironically, those hired to carry out the accreditation for journalists were sitting down and not actually performing any activity in that direction, leading to tension and a seeming stampede among the crowd.

To worsen the situation, instead of room 231 which was stipulated as the venue of the exercise, the National Assembly staff who were in charge, arranged their capturing facilities in room 224, which is a smaller room that cannot contain the overwhelming population.

As of 7.20 pm, when this report was being completed, journalists who came to the venue of the accreditation had not received any attention from those in charge of the exercise.

Tension escalated and the situation became more frustrating when the National Assembly staff started packing their materials for accreditation to leave the venue. Eventually, they went to room 231 and started attending the lawmakers-elect only.

When the Director of the Information Department, National Assembly, Mr Rawlings Agada suddenly walked past the corridor, where the stranded journalists were standing, some of the newsmen accosted him to know their fate, he simply told them to go and come back tomorrow morning.

Many of the journalists were heard bemoaning the avoidable distress they were subjected to on Sunday, while some of them lamented the high cost of transport fare they were made to incure without achieving the aim for which they spent their money.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly management on Sunday, notified all the lawmakers-elect, that the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly had been scheduled to hold on Tuesday June 13, 2023.

According to Press statement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, the inauguration would take place at 10 am, while each lawmaker is expected to come with a maximum of one guest, due to space constraint following the ongoing renovation of the legislative Complex.

Part of the statement reads: “Following the Proclamation by the President, Commander-In- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Assembly wishes to inform all Distinguished Senators-Elect and Honourable Members-Elect that the Inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 13 June 2023, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, at 00. am prompt.

“Distinguished Senators-Elect and Honourable Members-Elect are required to come along with their Code of Conduct Clearance, Certificates of Return and valid I.D cards for Registration at 10. am on Monday, 12th June 2023 at the House of Representatives Conference Room 301 and Senate Conference Room 231 respectively.

“Due to the ongoing renovation of the two Chambers, Senators-Elect and Honourable Members-Elect are to come along with only one guest for the ceremony who will be seated at the Arcade. Note that only Senators-Elect and Members-Elect shall be given access to the Chambers.”