NASS Identifies System Error In JAMB, Monitors Resit Exam

The House of Representatives has announced that it is closely monitoring the rescheduled Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) exams and will take decisive action as the National Assembly, alongside other stakeholders, awaits concrete measures from JAMB and its supervising ministry to restore confidence in Nigeria’s crucial tertiary admission process.

Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, made the remarks after an oversight meeting with education and technology stakeholders in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Olajide revealed that preliminary investigations uncovered numerous systemic flaws within JAMB’s operations, including poor registration architecture, absence of real-time server backups, inconsistent standards across Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, and the outsourcing of vital functions to inadequately regulated private agents.

He described the recent JAMB crisis as a “national embarrassment,” condemning the technical failures and administrative lapses that have jeopardized the futures of over two million Nigerian youths.

“What happened is more than just a glitch,” Olajide stated. “It reflects a deeper rot in our public systems—neglect, insufficient training, and a disregard for technology governance. When the fate of a 17-year-old depends on malfunctioning servers or poor oversight, we have failed as a nation.”

Olajide shared personal accounts from affected candidates and their parents in Ibadan, highlighting struggles with registration, result access, erroneous absences, and stressful centre allocations.

He expressed concern over the heavy reliance on private CBT centres, many lacking adequate capacity and security measures. “Students are forced to register at privately owned centres that often do not comply with data protection protocols. This is not only mismanagement; it poses serious security risks,” he said.

Calling for urgent reforms, the lawmaker urged the Federal Government to initiate a multi-agency review of all digital public service platforms, beginning with examination bodies. The House Committee will summon JAMB, NITDA, and the Ministry of Education to provide a full account of the UTME crisis.

“We cannot claim to be digital leaders while failing at basic digital processes. Nigeria needs a unified, government-owned digital ecosystem for national exams—transparent, secure, and free from poorly vetted private contractors,” Olajide emphasized.

He also recommended implementing Artificial Intelligence monitoring at exam centres, biometric validation at every stage, and blockchain-backed result verification to rebuild trust.

While commending JAMB for rescheduling exams for over 370,000 affected candidates, Olajide insisted that apologies must be matched by meaningful action.

“This is not just about saving this year’s exam. We must ensure this never happens again. Every Nigerian youth deserves a fair and credible chance at their future. We cannot afford to fail them again,” he concluded.

