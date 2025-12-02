NASS, FRC Take Steps To Strengthen Transparency, Accountability In Petroleum Sector

The National Assembly and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) have taken critical steps to enhance transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

In a collaborative effort, the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and the FRC unveiled a comprehensive Policy Paper on Good Governance of the Petroleum Sector, Fiscal Imperatives, and the Role of the 10th National Assembly.

The launch took place during a one-day Legislative Stakeholders’ Workshop in Abuja, facilitated by OrderPaper Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, FRC Chairman Victor Muruako emphasized that the Commission’s mandate under Part XI of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 empowers it to promote transparency and accountability in resource management across all government tiers. He described the workshop as an opportunity to reflect on progress under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and identify areas for improvement.

“The upstream petroleum sector remains critical to Nigeria’s economy. Enhancing governance amid global energy transitions will foster responsible resource management and equitable revenue distribution,” Muruako said.

Muruako also commended the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Rt. Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, for his consistent commitment to sectoral reforms through legislation, oversight, and strategic partnerships. Doguwa’s speech was delivered by Hon. Kalifat Ogbara, Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs.

Hon. Ogbara highlighted the Committee’s commitment to strengthening the FRC to fully execute its mandate. She emphasized that improving fiscal governance in the petroleum industry requires well-empowered institutions collaborating with the Legislature.

“The upstream sector is central to Nigeria’s economic stability, influencing national planning, investor confidence, and the wellbeing of host communities. We support continued partnership with the FRC and other stakeholders to close leakages, enhance coordination, and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests,” she said.

She also drew attention to the Committee’s ongoing work on the Bill to Establish the National Commission for the Decommissioning of Oil and Gas Installations, aimed at addressing aging infrastructure, safety concerns, and environmental restoration.

Industry analysts also contributed to the discussions. Henry Adigun, speaking on “Petroleum Industry Competitiveness,” noted that sustainable development in the sector requires synergy among policy, legal, contractual, fiscal, and administrative frameworks. Michael Uzoigwe, on “Transparency and Accountability in the Upstream Petroleum Industry: Post-PIA (2021),” highlighted sections of the law that promote transparency, good governance, and accountability, particularly through the creation of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The CEO of OrderPaper Nigeria, Oke Epia, reflected on a policy brief published in June 2022, which identified gaps in fiscal governance under the PIA, recommending amendments to the FRA and scrutiny of ouster clauses in the PIA. Epia observed that while progress has been made since the PIA’s enactment, coordination among regulators and enforcement of remittance obligations remain ongoing challenges.

A key highlight of the workshop was the formal unveiling of the Policy Paper, a result of extensive research on the 10th National Assembly’s legislative oversight of the petroleum sector. The document evaluates the impact of existing laws, oversight practices, and institutional frameworks on fiscal transparency, identifies governance gaps, and proposes targeted reforms to strengthen reporting standards, deepen oversight, and enhance revenue accountability. It also outlines actionable strategies to safeguard oil earnings and ensure equitable distribution of petroleum revenues to support national development.

Stakeholders described the Policy Paper as a strategic resource capable of guiding the Legislature, regulators, and industry actors in aligning petroleum governance with global best practices.