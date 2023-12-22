NASS Directs Audit Of Government Properties

The lack of proper documentation regarding assets owned by the Federal Government is causing inconsistencies in the actual number and value of some government-owned properties, which include real estate and government-owned companies.

Therefore, to stem the tide of inadequate documentation by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) which has led to substantial economic losses for the country, the House of Representatives in Nigeria has urged the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, to collaborate with the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) to conduct a thorough enumeration and valuation of all public assets and make the outcomes of the exercise public and detailed.

The directive was contained in a statement by the member representing the Oredo Federal constituency, Hon Esosa Iyawe on Thursday.

While declaring that the HoR Committee on Public Assets is posed to ensure compliance with the directive, he said the collaboration of MOFI and NIESV is necessary for the valuation of government properties, and “is key for a variety of purposes such as financial reporting, privatisation, and asset management.

He added that investigating asset management by Federal Government departments and agencies is aimed at establishing accountability, eliminating uncertainties about asset ownership, and preventing further economic losses.

“The House of Representatives in Nigeria has recognized the critical importance of valuing and managing public assets for the country’s economic health and accountability” read the statement.

While emphasising that understanding the worth of public assets is fundamental in assessing Nigeria’s economic growth and development, Hon. Iyawe said the “process aids the government in identifying the most effective strategies for enhancing economic development.

“Given the vast potential of the Federal Government’s assets, efficient management could generate significant revenue streams, contributing to the funding of government budgets.

He also added: “This initiative marks a significant move towards achieving optimal returns on investments, reducing liabilities, and ensuring the economic sustainability of Nigeria’s public sector.