NASS Directors Protest Denial Of Promotion To PS, Threaten Legal Action

Eleven South East and South West National Assembly directors are on the war path over the denial of their promotion to the rank of Permanent Secretaries by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). They were said to have been shortlisted for Saturday’s promotion examination, but were allegedly asked to leave the venue of the exam.

A spokesman for the affected directors claimed that they were among the 18 directors initially shortlisted for the examination but were directed to withdraw. He alleged that the NASC Committee on Establishment Matters Chairman, Mark Tersoo Hanmation, directed that South East and South West directors should leave during a briefing before the exercise.

The source said: “I wanted to take it up with him but people just said I should calm down.” He claimed that the number of candidates for the promotion exam “mysteriously” increased from 18 to 52 on exam day. According to him, the aggrieved directors are preparing for a legal battle with the Commission.

He said: “We are not taking this lightly. It is an injustice that must be addressed and if we are not given fair hearing, we will approach our lawyers to head to court.” But Hanmation denied that no director was forced to leave the exam hall.

He clarified that the examination was strictly for zones where vacancies existed. He listed them as North West, North East, North Central, and South South. “The vacancies existed only in certain zones, and there are no vacant positions for the South West and South East at this moment,” he explained.