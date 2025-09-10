NASS Commission’s Chair Wants New Quarters For Senators, Reps

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Chief Saviour Enyiekere, has called for the construction of new Legislative Quarters in Abuja for senators and members of the House of Representatives.

He said this is to ease the challenges of accommodation, insecurity and inadequate coordination hampering the activities of the incumbent federal lawmakers in the Federal Capital Territory.

Enyiekere also canvassed for the formal establishment of a National Council of Former Presidents and Officers of the National Assembly.

These were the high points of his submission to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, when he led a delegation of the commission on a courtesy visit to the speaker.

Most of the incumbent federal lawmakers are currently grappling with insecurity, traffic jams, and other issues as a result of scattered residential accommodations, some of which are in the outskirts of the FCT.

Because of these, the lawmakers have been contending with the issue of proper coordination of their legislative duties.

As part of the transition process from military to democratic rule, the Gen Abdusalami Abubakar regime constructed the Apo Legislative Quarters to provide residential accommodation for members of the incoming National Assembly.

Being located in the city, it provided comfort, security and easy coordination for them; thereby making it easier for them to do their work.

However, during the monetisation and sale of government property policy of the President Olusegun Obasanjo government, the quarters were sold to the occupant-lawmakers of that time, leaving subsequent lawmakers to take their fate into their hands.

This call by the NASC boss for building a new Legislative Quarters is in line with similar voices that have called for a new policy of revolving housing management whereby the government would build, sell to the public and use the proceeds to build more houses for further sale.

Proponents of this policy contend that this would help reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria.

According to Enyiekere, the establishment of the Council of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly would help provide a think-tank from where the National Assembly could draw inspiration and advice, as well as act as institutional memory for the federal legislation.

During the visit, which was the first formal visit by the 6th NASC, Dr. Enyiekere intimated Speaker Tajudeen of the activities of the Commission since its inauguration on 5th May, 2025.

According to him, the 6th NASC would be guided by the principle of equal representation of all sections of the country during recruitment and other exercises.

‘In all matters of recruitment, promotion and discipline, we shall be guided by the relevant rules and regulations. Under our stewardship, the National Assembly will become a more resourceful, committed and disciplined workforce, capable of steady quality delivery, “he assured the speaker.