NASS Clerk’s Appointment Must Be Merit-Based, Transparent – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has disclosed the sponsorship of bills seeking to amend the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) Act to ensure merit and transparency in the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

He disclosed this when the 5th Commission of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), led by the Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, FNSE, presented its exit report to him on Monday in Abuja.

Abbas noted that these bills, which seek to cause reforms in the system, are being co-sponsored by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He decried the controversies that usually surround the appointment of a NASS clerk while proposing that workers who have built their careers in the legislative line should head the bureaucracy of the federal parliament.

He said: “One persistent challenge facing the National Assembly Service has been the lack of a well-defined succession plan. The recurring crisis surrounding the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly and other key positions highlights the need for urgent reform.

The absence of clarity in the succession plan undermines the service’s stability and efficiency. As the legislative arm of government, the National Assembly cannot afford such disruptions.

“To address this, I am pleased to inform you that the National Assembly, led by my counterpart in the Senate, His Excellency Sen. Godswill Akpabio, GCON, along with myself, has initiated amendments to the NASC Act.

These amendments aim to streamline the qualifications and processes for appointing key officers, thereby ensuring merit-based and transparent succession.

“Furthermore, the amendments will provide new entrants into the Service with clear guidelines on career progression, eliminating controversies surrounding promotions and aligning the scheme of service with the broader vision of the Commission and the National Assembly.”

Abbas reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of the House to fostering a strong and collaborative partnership with the NASC.

“As partners, we commit to fostering an efficient, productive, and professional National Assembly Service,” he said, adding that through collective efforts, the House would ensure that the National Assembly “continues to grow and develop to serve the evolving and complex needs (of the National Assembly) and the constituents we represent.”

The speaker noted that the presentation upholds a commendable tradition that has not only been sustained but also deepened the institutional development of the Commission over the past 25 years. He added that it emphasises the core values of accountability, transparency, and continuity, which are essential for effective governance.

The speaker noted that he recognises the vital role that parliamentary service commissions play in developing and consolidating democracies, particularly in developing democracies. He added that the NASC has been a crucial pillar for the effective functioning of the National Assembly, facilitating its evolution into the dynamic institution it is today.

“In contrast to the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission, which have long histories and greater resources, the NASC has faced significant challenges. Nevertheless, it has made impressive progress in enhancing the institutional capacity of the National Assembly, ensuring it meets its constitutional responsibilities.”

While congratulating the outgoing Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi and his team of Commissioners, and thanking them for their service to the National Assembly and Nigeria, the speaker stated that over the past five years, their stewardship has advanced the commission’s mission and vision and strengthened the institutional backbone of the legislative process.

The speaker said the NASC must continue to focus on recruiting capable personnel with the requisite skill sets, enhancing the capacity of its workforce, and maintaining discipline within the Service.

“Without these essential elements, no institution can thrive. A well-trained and disciplined bureaucracy forms the foundation of an effective legislature. The National Assembly Service must be primed to attract and retain the best talents while fostering a culture of professionalism and integrity,” he stated.

Earlier while presenting a 13-page document to the speaker, Amshi highlighted the challenges and successes of the NASC in the last five years.

The chairman noted that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal, would retire in five days’ time, while the outgoing NASC board would be working with the incoming Clerk to the National Assembly, Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana for only five days before the end of its tenure.

