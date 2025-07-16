NASS Assures Strict Legislations To Address Infrastructure Failure

The National Assembly says it will strengthen legislative frameworks and advocate for full implementation of Nigerian building codes, to address infrastructure failure across all states.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Barinada Mpigi, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja, at the 33rd Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the theme for the 2025 Assembly is “Advancing Quality Engineering Services and Businesses in Nigeria-Professional Compliance and Remuneration.” Mpigi, represented by another lawmaker, Ashley Emenike said the persistent failure of infrastructure is a national alarm bell that requires urgent attention.

He assured that NASS would collaborate with COREN and relevant stakeholders to develop an engineering compliance and professional remuneration framework to address the menace. “We must squarely confront the growing concern over engineering failures.”