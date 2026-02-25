NASS Assures Of Improved Funding For Information, Nat’l Orientation Ministry

The National Assembly has promised to do everything within its mandate to ensure that there is improved funding for the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Information and National Orientation, Senator Kenneth Eze, gave the assurance when the Ministry appeared before the Committee to defend its 2026 budget.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Malam Idris Mohammed and Heads of Agencies under the Ministry were in attendance for the budget defence.

Giving the Ministry and the agencies under it hope, Senator Eze said that the Committee was totally committed to effective and efficient performance of the MDAs, describing the roles of the government establishments as indispensable.

“On this note, I wish to reiterate that this Joint Committee of Information and National Orientation is totally committed to the effective and efficient performance of the statutory functions of the various MDAs who are here today.

“Your indispensable roles are sacrosanct to the socio-economic and political development of this country. As such, we shall strive to ensure that the ministry and all the agencies under its supervision are well-funded and all funds appropriated for each of the MDAs are released and utilised.”

He pointed out that the Committee would ensure utmost accountability, probity and transparency of funds appropriated for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The lawmaker said that the Committee was not oblivious to the fact that the country experienced some challenges in the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act.

He said that this necessitated the retention of 30 per cent capital component for the 2025 appropriation act and 70 per cent roll over to the 2026 proposal.

He, however, noted that some bold steps aimed at bridging the gaps and blocking leakages of revenue inflow had been taken.

The politician said that this was done through deliberate reforms that would reposition the nation’s budget system to meet the funding of the 2026 appropriation act.

The Joint Committee, thereafter, resolved into a closed session to consider the budget proposal of the Ministry and its agencies.

The Joint Chairman of the Committee, Rep Olusola Fatoba, said that the Committee at the closed session unanimously agreed that the funding earmarked for the ministry and its agencies in the 2026 budget would not be sufficient enough to execute their responsibilities.

“So we are still going to go further to meet the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that the projects of the ministry and its agencies are properly funded.

“You know we are going to an election year now, and the ministry and its agencies were established with the responsibilities of dissemination of information and sensitisation of Nigerians. So with this budget i don’t know how that could be achieved,” he said.

He said that the Committee, through the leadership of the National Assembly, would intensify pressure on the executive for improved budgetary provisions for the ministry and its agencies.

“So we are still going to reach out to the President to ensure that something is done so that they can be able to carry out their responsibilities.”