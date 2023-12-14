NASS Asks FG to Explore $1.8TRN Blue Economy

The National Assembly has asked the Minister of Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to explore the possibility of the country tapping into the $1.8 trillion blue economy potential as well as improving revenue generation through the maritime industry. The legislators made the call at the joint 2024 budget defence of the Committees on Ports & Harbours and other Standing Committees on Tuesday. They expressed dismay at the report of the loss of over N1 trillion in revenue due to poor infrastructure in the maritime industry. The legislators criticised the non-provision of funds in the 2024 budget proposal and called for the acquisition and installation of scanners at various ports as part of ongoing efforts geared toward making the nation’s ports competitive.

While scrutinising the budget proposal, they demanded a breakdown of the lump sum of N1 billion proposed for procurement of official vehicles for the minister, permanent secretary (2 Toyota Land Cruisers), 7 Innoson pickups for project vehicles, and 7 units of 28-seater CNG buses for the new ministry. The lawmakers also queried the ministry over the underutilisation of N130 million released for rehabilitation, utilisation and patronage of eastern ports (N10 million); monitoring for navigational channels Calabar River Port (N15 million); women empowerment on maritime-related activities, World Seafarers Day and World Women in Maritime International Day (N25 million).

Others are the coordination of the process of establishing/designating a national career (shipping) – N20 million; International Seabed Authority (ISA)/ United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Development of Inland Dry Ports including Ministerial Standing Committee on delivery of Inland Dry Ports (N10 million), respectively. Oyetola explained that the total capital appropriated for marine-related programmes in 2023 was N777 million, out of which N448, 027, 468 had been utilised as of the end of November.

According to him, N382, 185, 472 was appropriated for overhead expenditure, out of which N254, 790, 314.70 was released as of November 29. In the proposed budget proposal, the ministry pro- posed N10, 781, 130, 916 as the total capital budget, with N191, 086, 917 as overhead expenditure. He said three of the agen- cies under the ministry, namely NPA, NIMASA and NSC are fully self-funding and make reasonable remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF/TSA) while National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) derive their funding from both the Federal Government Budget and Internally generated revenue.

The former Osun State governor the ministry is planning to dredge some of the existing ports while efforts are being intensified to build new ports in Badagry, Lagos, and Ondo State.